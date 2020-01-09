Lunyr Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00011325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, BiteBTC and YoBit. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $3.83 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io, BiteBTC, BigONE, Binance, Huobi, Liqui, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

