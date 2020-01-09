Lobstex Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $343,483.00 and approximately $105,280.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00210320 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001293 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,253,855 coins and its circulating supply is 18,253,843 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

