Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. Libbey shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 9,624 shares traded.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Libbey in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Libbey in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Libbey in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Libbey in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Libbey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

