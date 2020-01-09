LHT (LHT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. LHT has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1,201.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038913 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004231 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

