LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF-B) Shares Down 0.1%

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF-B)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.37, 353,026 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on LGF-B in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

