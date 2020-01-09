Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.60

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $9.40. Lekoil shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 8,920,596 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lekoil in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Lekoil alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.