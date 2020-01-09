KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.37

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and traded as high as $20.33. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 7,311 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNOP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. KNOT Offshore Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $661.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2,973.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after buying an additional 1,782,545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $10,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

