Kimberly Hammonds Sells 3,125 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $224,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,175,622.03.

On Friday, November 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 37,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $2,466,375.00.

ZM stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. 2,482,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,471,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,677,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

