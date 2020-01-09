Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

