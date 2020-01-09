John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.39

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.39 and traded as high as $17.96. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 61,566 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 8.5% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

