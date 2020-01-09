Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Invests $2.51 Billion in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,502,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,857,000. AFLAC makes up 100.0% of Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AFLAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

AFL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.49. 2,854,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

