Italo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $462.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Italo has a total market capitalization of $35,982.00 and $462.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Italo has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 3,566,781 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

