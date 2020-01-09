iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Trimmed by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,830,000 after buying an additional 189,527 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. 3,024,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,960. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.80 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

