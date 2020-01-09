Investor (STO:INVE-A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $505.06

Shares of Investor AB (STO:INVE-A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.06 and traded as high as $513.00. Investor shares last traded at $512.00, with a volume of 37,292 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is SEK 505.35 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 473.40.

Investor Company Profile (STO:INVE-A)

Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila.

