Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

RHS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $118.13 and a twelve month high of $147.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7993 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

