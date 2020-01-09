Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.28, 23,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 23,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

