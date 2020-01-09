Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23, 7,861 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 86,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 338,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000.

