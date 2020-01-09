Hydrodec Group (LON:HYR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.29

Hydrodec Group plc (LON:HYR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.29 and traded as low as $10.35. Hydrodec Group shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 5,641 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Hydrodec Group Company Profile (LON:HYR)

Hydrodec Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a re-refiner of industrial oils in the United States and Australia. The company re-refines used oil to produce, market, and distribute SUPERFINE transformer oil and naphthenic base oil. Its products are used in new transformers, inks and lubricants manufacture, and various other specialist applications.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrodec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrodec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.