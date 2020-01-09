Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Up 1.3%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08, approximately 3,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

