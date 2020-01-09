Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 57,823 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 701,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,823 shares during the period. Encana makes up about 0.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Encana by 88.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Encana by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 211,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson bought 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,211.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on Encana in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

ECA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,186,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,113,092. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Encana Corp has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

