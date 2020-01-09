Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 3,055 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 25,173,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,391,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

