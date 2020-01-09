Foundation Resource Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 10.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $47,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,595. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. 9,455,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.49.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

