Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.93

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.93 and traded as high as $33.25. Federal Signal shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 9,018 shares.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 129.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 204,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 330.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.