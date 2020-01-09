FansTime (FTI) Hits Market Cap of $567,095.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinMex, FCoin and Gate.io. FansTime has a total market cap of $567,095.00 and $126,823.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00181665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.01428990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00118520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, CoinEgg, CoinMex, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.