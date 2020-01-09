Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FICO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.40.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.33. The company had a trading volume of 200,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.39. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $196.98 and a twelve month high of $395.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,350. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

