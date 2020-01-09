Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.46

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $5.46. Epsilon Energy shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 2,150 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $149.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (TSE:EPS)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through Upstream-USA and Midstream-USA segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

