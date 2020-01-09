Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce sales of $204.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.87 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $92.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $619.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.17 million to $621.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $766.07 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $803.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 5,446,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,818. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.33 and a beta of 1.03. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,826.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $525,540 in the last 90 days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

