Enigma Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.92 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005284 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, OKEx, Tidex and Hotbit. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and $2.92 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00655357 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001188 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, AirSwap, Liqui, Binance, Tidex, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kyber Network, ABCC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

