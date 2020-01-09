Engagement Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ENGT)

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Engagement Token has a total market cap of $33,895.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Engagement Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00180845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01434794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00118307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Engagement Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com . The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken

Engagement Token Token Trading

Engagement Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Engagement Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

