Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.40

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.40 and traded as high as $57.05. Encore Wire shares last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 3,997 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIRE. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,674,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

