Emily Luisa Hill Sells 321 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $15,462.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,504.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTCT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. 770,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $52.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

