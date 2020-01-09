Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 122,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 433,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.25.

Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the western United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 52 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 835 acres; Buckskin Rawhide West property that includes 21 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 420 acres; and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties comprising 36 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 720 acres in Nevada.

