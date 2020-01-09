Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

