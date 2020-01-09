Eidoo (EDO) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Eidoo has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $448,662.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eidoo has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Eidoo

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,285,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,951,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

