Edgeless 24 Hour Volume Reaches $510.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Liqui and Bittrex. Edgeless has a total market cap of $905,209.00 and $510.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00180634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.01413616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00117881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ABCC, Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.