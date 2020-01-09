DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.37

Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.37 and traded as high as $128.96. DTE Energy shares last traded at $128.76, with a volume of 28,771 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

