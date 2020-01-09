Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to announce sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.61 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

DKS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 52.3% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

