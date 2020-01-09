Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

DVN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. 8,189,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

