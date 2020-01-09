DDKoin (DDK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $53,906.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $53,906.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00029550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00180634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.01413616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00117881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

