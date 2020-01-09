Dart Group (LON:DTG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,577.70

Shares of Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,577.70 and traded as high as $1,675.00. Dart Group shares last traded at $1,675.00, with a volume of 195,672 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTG. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Dart Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dart Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Dart Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,584.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,086.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Dart Group (LON:DTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 187 ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dart Group PLC will post 9555.0001276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other Dart Group news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 315,000 shares of Dart Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,358 ($17.86), for a total value of £4,277,700 ($5,627,071.82).

Dart Group Company Profile (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Dart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.