CrypticCoin (CRYP) Market Cap Achieves $299,509.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 37.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $299,509.00 and approximately $1,268.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00384995 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00077124 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00110167 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

