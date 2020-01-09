Cribstone Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,769,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,098,000 after purchasing an additional 92,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,224,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.42 and a 12-month high of $130.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.