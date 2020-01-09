Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,530,420,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.58.

BA traded down $5.91 on Wednesday, reaching $331.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,237,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,550. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.83 and its 200 day moving average is $355.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

