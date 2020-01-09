Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 344,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,200. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.9543 per share. This is a boost from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

