Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $459,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

XBI traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. 3,088,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

