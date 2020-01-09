Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,135,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

