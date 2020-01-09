Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 316.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 420,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,380. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

