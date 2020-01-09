Cribstone Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average of $169.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $143.01 and a 12-month high of $179.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

