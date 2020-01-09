Cribstone Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 263.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 203.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.92. 5,711,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $372.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $192.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

