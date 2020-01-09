CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $141,520.00 and approximately $3,459.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00053837 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.